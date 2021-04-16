india

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Tests Covid-19 Positive

File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)

The former Madhya Pradesh CM had given his sample for the Covid-19 test in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after developing symptoms.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said he has tested coronavirus positive. My Covid-19 test report is positive. I have presently quarantined myself at my Delhi residence. Those who came in my contact should isolate themselves and keep a watch on their health by taking all precautions, the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had given his sample for the Covid-19 test to the staff of Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after developing symptoms.

first published:April 16, 2021, 12:03 IST