Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Hospitalised after Complaint of Chest Pain

Shivakumar's personal assistant said that he had high blood pressure and low sugar. He had also complained of back pain and chest pain following which he was hospitalised on Friday evening at Apollo Hospital at Seshadripuram.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Hospitalised after Complaint of Chest Pain
Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who recently returned to the city from Delhi after getting bail in a money laundering case, has been hospitalised after he complained of back and chest pain, party sources said on Saturday.

"He had high blood pressure and low sugar. He had also complained of back pain and chest pain following which he was hospitalised on Friday evening at Apollo Hospital at Seshadripuram. He is undergoing treatment," Shivakumar's personal assistant, Thyagaraj told PTI.

On Friday, he had gone to attend a function organised by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, where he complained of some giddiness following which he was admitted to the hospital.

The Congress leader had taken part in various events ever since his release from a Delhi prison in the money laundering case, which had a negative effect on his health, he added.

The former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money laundering case. He was lodged in Tihar Jail till October 24.

Shivakumar had arrived here on October 26 to a rousing welcome from his supporters and party workers.

