Congress Leader Held for Sexually Abusing Minor Girl in Kerala's Kannur District
P P Babu, 59, was arrested after district childline authorities informed police about the abuse which was revealed by the girl in a counselling session.
Representative image.
Kannur: A Congress party leader was arrested here on Friday on the charge of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl for the past few years, police said.
Congress sources said Babu, a Seva Dal state-level coordination committee member, was expelled from the party following his arrest.
"We were alerted by childline authorities. We produced him before the court which remanded him to judicial custody. It seems like the girl was suffering the abuse for past few years. She revealed her plight to childline authorities," police said.
