Telangana Congress Leader Jagga Reddy Arrested for Trafficking 3 People to US on Forged Papers
T. Jayaprakash Reddy was detained on the charges of impersonation, forgery, cheating and human trafficking.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested former MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy in a case relating to fraudulently obtaining passports.
The Circle Inspector of Market Police Station said that in 2004 Reddy allegedly trafficked three persons from Hyderabad to the US using passports secured on the names of his wife, daughter and son.
Investigative officers found that some passports in the names of Jagga Reddy’s family members were obtained by presenting forged documents. The Congress leader was arrested on charges of impersonation, forgery, cheating, and human trafficking and Passport Act.
According to an ANI report, a suo-motu case has been registered against Reddy and will be produced before the Secunderabad court today.
