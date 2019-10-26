Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Leader Manish Tewari for Bharat Ratna, Shaheed-e-Azam to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Congress' Manish Tewari sais that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to also dedicate the Chandigarh Airport to the memory of Bhagat Singh.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari.

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award Bharat Ratna to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev posthumously.

In a tweet, Tewari said he had written a letter to Prime Minister formally requesting him to accord the Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and dedicate Chandigarh Airport to the memory of Bhagat Singh. He also demanded conferring the three martyrs with the honorific of Shaheed-e-Azam.

In his letter, Tiwari said Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev have inspired an entire generation of patriots with their unrelenting resistance to British imperialism and later with their supreme sacrifice on March 23, 1931.

"It would be in the fitness of things that if on January 26, 2020, all three of them are honoured with the Bharat Ratna," read the letter.

He said the gesture would touch the hearts and soul of 124 crore Indians.

