GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Congress Leader Patangrao Kadam Passes Away at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

On Monday, the seventy-two-year-old politician was shifted on ventilator at the hospital due to renal dysfunction.

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2018, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Leader Patangrao Kadam Passes Away at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital
File photo of Congress leader Patangrao Kadam.
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Patangrao Kadam breathed his last at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Friday, family sources said. He was 72.

The former minister was admitted to the hospital recently as he was suffering from renal dysfunction. On Monday, he was shifted on ventilator.

Kadam was born into a middle level farming family in a small village of Sonsal, in Maharashtra's Sangli district on January 8, 1944.

Founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and several other educational institutes, he was a staunch Congressman for several years. He held portfolios such as cooperation and forest in the Congress-NCP government during 1999 to 2014.




Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday visited Lilavati Hospital to inquire about the health of veteran party leader and former state minister Kadam. During her visit to the hospital, Gandhi was accompanied by party's state unit president Ashok Chavan, senior leader Prithviraj Chavan and AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES