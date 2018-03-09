Congress Leader Patangrao Kadam Passes Away at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

We are extremely saddened at the demise of our Senior Leader Patangrao Kadam. We pay our deep condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/aNE9gMGT5Y — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) March 9, 2018

: Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Patangrao Kadam breathed his last at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Friday, family sources said. He was 72.The former minister was admitted to the hospital recently as he was suffering from renal dysfunction. On Monday, he was shifted on ventilator.Kadam was born into a middle level farming family in a small village of Sonsal, in Maharashtra's Sangli district on January 8, 1944.Founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and several other educational institutes, he was a staunch Congressman for several years. He held portfolios such as cooperation and forest in the Congress-NCP government during 1999 to 2014.Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday visited Lilavati Hospital to inquire about the health of veteran party leader and former state minister Kadam. During her visit to the hospital, Gandhi was accompanied by party's state unit president Ashok Chavan, senior leader Prithviraj Chavan and AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash.