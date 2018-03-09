English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Leader Patangrao Kadam Passes Away at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital
On Monday, the seventy-two-year-old politician was shifted on ventilator at the hospital due to renal dysfunction.
File photo of Congress leader Patangrao Kadam.
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Patangrao Kadam breathed his last at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Friday, family sources said. He was 72.
The former minister was admitted to the hospital recently as he was suffering from renal dysfunction. On Monday, he was shifted on ventilator.
Kadam was born into a middle level farming family in a small village of Sonsal, in Maharashtra's Sangli district on January 8, 1944.
Founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and several other educational institutes, he was a staunch Congressman for several years. He held portfolios such as cooperation and forest in the Congress-NCP government during 1999 to 2014.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday visited Lilavati Hospital to inquire about the health of veteran party leader and former state minister Kadam. During her visit to the hospital, Gandhi was accompanied by party's state unit president Ashok Chavan, senior leader Prithviraj Chavan and AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash.
Also Watch
The former minister was admitted to the hospital recently as he was suffering from renal dysfunction. On Monday, he was shifted on ventilator.
Kadam was born into a middle level farming family in a small village of Sonsal, in Maharashtra's Sangli district on January 8, 1944.
Founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and several other educational institutes, he was a staunch Congressman for several years. He held portfolios such as cooperation and forest in the Congress-NCP government during 1999 to 2014.
We are extremely saddened at the demise of our Senior Leader Patangrao Kadam. We pay our deep condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/aNE9gMGT5Y— MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) March 9, 2018
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday visited Lilavati Hospital to inquire about the health of veteran party leader and former state minister Kadam. During her visit to the hospital, Gandhi was accompanied by party's state unit president Ashok Chavan, senior leader Prithviraj Chavan and AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Dhoni the Reason Behind Massive Pay Hike for Cricketers
- Reliance Jio Announces Interactive Sports Experience on JioTV For Nidahas Trophy Viewers
- Vijay Shankar Brushes Aside Pandya Comparisons After Match Winning Performance
- Elon Musk Says Trump's Import Tariffs Like an Olympic Race Wearing Lead Shoes
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018