Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Visits Tamil Nadu, Witnesses Jallikattu at Avaniapuram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday witnessed the popular bull-taming sport Jallikattu at Avaniapuram here, with DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin joining him on the dais. Gandhi, who flew from Delhi to the southern city, was accompanied by senior party leaders KC Venugopal, TNCC chief KS Alagiri and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy at the Jallikattu venue.

Jallikattu is held coinciding with the Tamil harvest festival Pongal, which heralds the birth of auspicious Tamil month Thai. Though Stalin was present at the venue since morning and was not on the same dais that Gandhi occupied along with senior Congress leaders on his arrival, he later joined the Lok Sabha MP and the two were seen having discussions, apparently about jallikattu.

DMK and Congress are in alliance and are expected to face this year's Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu together. Alagiri had earlier said Gandhi would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new cental farm laws across the country by witnessing the sport at Avaniapuram.

Gandhi will not engage in electioneering today, the TNCC chief had said.