Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam Moves SC For Relief in Defamation Case Filed by Smriti Irani

Nirupam approached the court challenging an order by the Delhi High Court that had refused to quash summons against him last year.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.
File photo of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.
New Delhi: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday moved the Supreme Court and sought that a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Smriti Irani in 2012 be dismissed.

The Delhi High Court last year had passed an order directing that proceedings be continued in the case and had refused to quash summons against Nirupam.

Irani had filed the complaint against Nirupam for allegedly using indecent language with reference to her during a television debate in 2012 after protests against the horrific Delhi gang-rape.

During the debate, Nirupam had told Irani, "I don't have to listen to you. It's been four days since you have entered politics and you already think you are a great political analyst...till yesterday you were dancing on television and today you have become a politician."

Later, Nirupam had filed a similar complaint against Irani. He had alleged that when Assembly election results of Gujarat were announced on December 20, 2012, the BJP leader had made "defamatory and scurrilous comments" against him during a television debate.

The High Court had later dismissed the summons against Irani.
