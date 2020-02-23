Take the pledge to vote

Congress Leader Shatrughan Sinha Denies Discussing Kashmir with Pak President Arif Alvi

Calling it a personal visit, Sinha claimed that the meeting was purely social, personal and no issues related to politics were discussed.

PTI

February 23, 2020
Patna: Congress leader and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday rejected Pakistan President Arif Alvi's claim that he endorsed the latter’s concerns over the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir imposed after India revoked its special status.

Sinha, 74, who was on a personal visit to Pakistan to attend a wedding, met President Alvi after receiving a surprise invitation from him at the Governor's House in Lahore on Saturday.

"We were very touched by this gesture of the President of Pakistan and we reciprocated it with love, warmth, thanksgiving and an attitude of gratitude. I had attended the Honourable President's son's wedding a few years back in Karachi, so I have known the family very well," Sinha tweeted.

Terming it a "great meeting of minds", Sinha said they discussed social and cultural issues but not politics.

"...Though the meeting lasted for quite some time, it was purely social, personal and purely a courtesy call to give profound regards. We discussed so many things on social and cultural issues but no politics was discussed," he said.

"Nothing political or official about it. My friends, well-wishers and supporters and of course the media should realise that one shouldn't discuss the politics or policies of countries on foreign soil when one isn't competent, qualified & authorised by the Govt," he said.

Sinha's remarks came after Alvi's office said in a tweet that Sinha had "endorsed" concern of the Pakistan President over the "lockdown" in Kashmir, following the Indian government's August 5 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

Sinha has visited Pakistan on several occasions in the past owing to his closeness to the country's former president Zia-ul-Haq.


