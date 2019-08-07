Congress Leader Shatrughan Sinha Fondly Remembers 'Dear Family Friend' Sushma Swaraj
Sinha, who quit BJP to join Congress on the eve of 2019 general elections, fondly remembered his relationship with Swaraj, former external affairs minister, who passed away Tuesday night in Delhi.
File image of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. (Reuters)
Patna: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha Wednesday said he was deeply saddened by the sudden demise of "dear family friend" Sushma Swaraj with whom he had a long association.
Sinha, who quit BJP to join Congress on the eve of 2019 general elections, fondly remembered his relationship with Swaraj, former external affairs minister, who passed away Tuesday night in Delhi. "My association with her started when I was not in BJP. When I became a member of the BJP, the bond deepened," he told PTI.
"She was a dear family friend for me," Sinha said expressing shock at her untimely death. He described the veteran leader as a "lady of strength who displayed rare quality of professionalism with a human touch."
Sinha, who unsuccessfully contested on a Congress candidate from his native Patna Sahib seat in Bihar in the recently concluded Parliamentary poll, revealed that he had spoken to Swaraj about his plans to quit the saffron party.
Swaraj had told him that even if someone pulls her by her hair she will not leave BJP. Sinha was a cabinet colleague of Swaraj in the NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Makes Film Debut, Friend Shares First Look from the Movie; See Poster
- Amazon Freedom Sale: How Does an Apple iPhone XR For Rs 50,999 Sound?
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Xiaomi Mi TVs With Android TV And PatchWall Start at Rs 12,499
- Shah Rukh Khan to Replace Hrithik Roshan in Shankar's Underwater Sci-fi Action Drama: Report
- Ashes 2019 | Anderson Promises to Return Before Ashes End