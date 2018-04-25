GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress Leader Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A Congress leader was killed and his two security guards injured in a terrorist attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Updated:April 25, 2018, 6:28 PM IST
Ghulam Nabi Patel's vehicle was fired upon when he was coming to Pulwama from Yader. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: A Congress leader was killed and his two security guards injured in a terrorist attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Ghulam Nabi Patel was travelling in his car in Rajpora Chowk of Pulwama when terrorists opened fire.

Patel later succumbed to his injuries, while the injured security guards, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Bilal Ahmed, are being treated, the police said.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader, G. N. Patel who was killed by militants today in Rajpora. Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated," said Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet.




Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the police said.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
