Congress Leader Sukhdev Panse Lands in Controversy for Calling Kangana ‘Nachne Gaane Waali’

Betul: While the Congress continues to target actress Kangana Ranaut for her comments on farmers’ ongoing agitation, a former minister from the party landed in controversy on Friday for his choice of words while referring to the actress.

Sukhdev Panse, the Multai MLA, who had gone to hand over a memorandum against the police action on Congress workers who were opposing Ranaut’s shooting in Betul’s Sarni, allegedly called Kangana ‘nachne gaane waali’.

The Congress workers were allegedly beaten up by the police for trying to disrupt the shoot and Panse, former minister in the Kamal Nath government, cautioned the administration saying the police should not play puppet to the actress. The leader claimed that Kangana was acting like a BJP spokesperson.

Ranaut, who is shooting for the movie ‘Dhaakad’ in Betul currently, was recently criticised for calling the protesting farmers in Delhi ‘terrorists’. The Congress has sought an apology from he actor.

The BJP state unit was quick to slam Panse for her statement.

However, senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma backed Panse, saying he was right in saying that the actress has no information on farmers’ issues and should be cautious while making statements. “Panse could have used better words like actress being a good dancer,” said the former minister.

(With inputs from Rishu Naidu)