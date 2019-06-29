Congress Leader Vikas Chaudhary Murdered Over Monetary Dispute; Gangster's Wife Among Two Held
Police have arrested two persons — gangster Kaushal's wife Roshni and their servant Naresh — in the murder of Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad.
Two of those involved in Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary's murder arrested by Haryana Police. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Chandigarh: The Haryana police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of a Congress leader in Faridabad.
Police have arrested two persons — gangster Kaushal's wife Roshni and their servant Naresh — in the recent murder of Vikas Chaudhary, Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Navdeep Singh Virk said.
"Roshni and Naresh made available weapons to accused Vikas alias Bhalla, a resident of village Dhanwapur, and Sachin of village Kheri in Faridabad district, involved in firing along with two other persons," he said in a statement released on his Twitter account.
Naresh has identified Vikas in the CCTV footage and informed that he is the same person to whom he made available the weapons, Virk added. He said the car used in the murder of Chaudhary has also been recovered.
Police said there was a dispute between Chaudhary and Kaushal over money.
On June 27, Haryana Congress leader Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants at Faridabad. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.
Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector 9 here when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, police had said. A murder case was registered and several police teams were formed to search for the assailants.
Virk had earlier said the killing of Chaudhary appeared to be connected with his own criminal background. "As per the leads so far Chaudhary had a criminal background and 13 FIRs of extortion, kidnapping, attempt to murder were registered against him since 2007 in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.His murder appears to be connected to his own criminal background," the ADGP (Law and Order) had tweeted following the killing.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SS Rajamouli Reveals First Look of Suriya, Mohanlal in Telugu Film Bandobast
- Did the Dalai Lama Just Repeat That His Female Successor Will Have to be 'Attractive'?
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Nearly 100 Cars Get Stuck in a Muddy Field, After Google Maps Suggested a Quicker Detour
- Now an F1-Inspired JCB Tractor with a Top-Speed of 166kph - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s