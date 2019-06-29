Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Congress Leader Vikas Chaudhary Murdered Over Monetary Dispute; Gangster's Wife Among Two Held

Police have arrested two persons — gangster Kaushal's wife Roshni and their servant Naresh — in the murder of Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Leader Vikas Chaudhary Murdered Over Monetary Dispute; Gangster's Wife Among Two Held
Two of those involved in Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary's murder arrested by Haryana Police. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
Loading...

Chandigarh: The Haryana police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of a Congress leader in Faridabad.

Police have arrested two persons — gangster Kaushal's wife Roshni and their servant Naresh — in the recent murder of Vikas Chaudhary, Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Navdeep Singh Virk said.

"Roshni and Naresh made available weapons to accused Vikas alias Bhalla, a resident of village Dhanwapur, and Sachin of village Kheri in Faridabad district, involved in firing along with two other persons," he said in a statement released on his Twitter account.

Naresh has identified Vikas in the CCTV footage and informed that he is the same person to whom he made available the weapons, Virk added. He said the car used in the murder of Chaudhary has also been recovered.

Police said there was a dispute between Chaudhary and Kaushal over money.

On June 27, Haryana Congress leader Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants at Faridabad. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state.

Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector 9 here when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, police had said. A murder case was registered and several police teams were formed to search for the assailants.

Virk had earlier said the killing of Chaudhary appeared to be connected with his own criminal background. "As per the leads so far Chaudhary had a criminal background and 13 FIRs of extortion, kidnapping, attempt to murder were registered against him since 2007 in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.His murder appears to be connected to his own criminal background," the ADGP (Law and Order) had tweeted following the killing.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram