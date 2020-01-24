Congress Leader Visits Prayagraj Graveyard, Prays to Ancestors for Citizenship Proof

Prayagraj: A Congress leader from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday visited a graveyard and prayed to his ancestors 'to provide proof of his citizenship'. The leader, Haseeb Ahmad, was earlier in news when he had projected Rahul Gandhi as Lord Shiva.

"I have come to pray to my ancestors, along with other youths from my community, that my ancestors should testify that I am a citizen of this country.

"If they cannot do so, then I pray to the concerned authorities that the graves of my ancestors should also be put in detention camps along with my family because I do not have any documents to prove that I belong to this country," he said.

The entire incident has been video-recorded and is going viral on the social media.

Ahmad is better known as the poster boy of Prayagraj and is often in news for his quirky posters that he puts up on regular basis. From projecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Shiva to turning Sonia Gandhi into Rani of Jhansi, he has done it all.

