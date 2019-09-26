Congress Leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma Meet DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail
The two leaders were accompanied to the Tihar Jail, where Shivakumar is lodged, by the party's state unit member D K Suresh.
File photo of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma on Thursday met party leader from Karnataka D K Shivakumar who is currently in the judicial custody in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
A special court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Shivakumar.
The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and a few others. The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on charges of alleged tax evasion and unaccounted transactions worth crores.
