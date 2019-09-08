Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Distinguished Lawyer Ram Jethmalani

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said Ram Jethmalani, with whom he shared great camaraderie, will be missed.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Distinguished Lawyer Ram Jethmalani
File photo of senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani. (Image: Twitter/@DrAMSinghvi)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders on Sunday paid rich tributes to eminent lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani, who passed away on Sunday, describing him as "fearless" and a "crusader in both law and politics".

Ram Jethmalani breathed his last at 7.45 am on Sunday at his official residence in New Delhi.

"Ram Jethmalani is no more. A crusader in both law and politics he stood steadfastly for the causes he took up. His knowledge in criminal law was matched by none," senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

"He was also a bundle of affection. The nation has lost a great son. May his soul rest in peace," he said in a tweet.

Another senior lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said Jethmalani, with whom he shared great camaraderie, will be missed. "Feisty, ebullient, fearless, outspoken to a fault, uncaring of consequences or of societal norms, he had a large heart and a restive temperament. Always a crusader, his mind and body remained good almost to the end," Singhvi tweeted.

"Ram & I shared great chemistry, despite our age differences & despite the fact that we agreed on 25% issues, it never affected personal affection and regard. I always provoked him by saying that there is no party left in the country to send him to Rajya Sabha where he spent decades!" he said in another tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the passing away of Jethmalani.

"Heartfelt condolences at the passing away of eminent lawyer and former Union minister, Shri Ram Jethmalani. May God give strength to his family members. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

