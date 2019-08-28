Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Leadership Committed Several Betrayals on J&K Issue, Says RSS Leader Arun Kumar

Arun Kumar while delivering a lecture on 'Situation of Kashmir after Article 370' said that by abrogating article 370, the Narendra Modi government has integrated the state with the rest of India.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 11:40 PM IST
Congress Leadership Committed Several Betrayals on J&K Issue, Says RSS Leader Arun Kumar
A security person checks the identity card of a driver during curfew like restrictions following abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, in Srinagar, Kashmir (PTI)
Loading...

Nagpur: Senior RSS leader Arun Kumar on Wednesday said the top Congress leadership committed a series "betrayals" on the Kashmir issue in the early years of independence.

By abrogating article 370, the Narendra Modi government has integrated the state with the rest of India, he said, deliveringa lecture on 'Situation of Kashmir after Article 370' here.

"The first betrayal with Jammu & Kashmir was when the Maharaja of J&K was continuously asking for merger and we (the then Indian government) were not carrying out merger," he alleged.

When Maharaja Hari Singh said that Pakistan was planning to attack and he was running out of weapons, then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel called a meeting of the cabinet committee on defence on October 2, 1947, and a proposal was passed to immediately send weapons to the Maharaja, the RSS leader said.

However, there was delay in dispatch of weapons as the then Army chief was British, he said.

After the accession of J&K, the Maharaja who had agreed to merge with India was "sent away from the state", the RSS leader alleged.

"The greatest betrayal in Jammu and Kashmir happened with Maharaja Hari Singh when he was exiled from J&K," he said.

He also accused then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of siding with Sheikh Abdullah, leader of the National Conference.

Article 370 of the Constitution which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir only benefitted fifty influential families in the state, he said.

