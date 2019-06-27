Congress Likely to Pick Tribal Face to Head Party Unit in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Amid reports of internal issues after a landslide win in Chhattisgarh, the Congress is busy picking the next chief for its Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Until now, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has held on to the post of PCC president.

However, those in the know claim Baghel is finding it hard to keep his flock happy following a massive win in Assembly polls and is planning to pick a symbolic party president in order to deter fresh challenges within the organisation.

“Most probably he will pick up a symbolic party head so that he could implement his strategy in a hassle-free manner,” said a political analyst from Chhattisgarh on the condition of anonymity.

Sources claim Baghel is working hard in key areas but he has a big contingent of 68 MLAs to keep happy; those who are yet to be honoured with ministerial berths and political appointments aren’t reportedly too happy.

Meanwhile, Baghel has already made it clear that the new PCC chief will be from the Bastar region.

Party insiders claim Kondagaon MLA Mohan Markam or Bastar MP Deepak Baij could be elevated to the post, while the party could include Sitapur MLA Amarjeet Bhagat into the cabinet to fill up the lone vacant post in the Baghel cabinet.

Bhagat, a tribal face and a five-time MLA, was also in the race for the PCC chief’s post.

Baghel and senior minister TS Singh Deo had recently met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary-in-charge PL Punia separately in New Delhi.

The party is also under pressure to pick a tribal face as PCC chief as the community has failed to get the coveted post until now since the establishment of the state in 2000. Besides, the party also ensured its return to power courtesy a sweeping win in tribal-dominated areas including Sarguja and Bastar.