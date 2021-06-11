Congress Members In Himachal Pradesh Protest Against Rise In Fuel Prices

The Himachal Pradesh unit of Congress party staged a protest in Shimla on Friday against the rising inflation and fuel prices across the country. Recently, the fuel prices have crossed the hundred rupees mark in several states. Opposing this move, the All India Congress Committee called for a nationwide agitation on Friday. In the state capital, members of the party took out a bicycle rally from the party’s office to Kaithu fuel station and shouted slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The protestors demanded a rollback of the hike in prices. MLA Anirudh Singh, leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Himachal co-in-charge Sanjay Dutt participated in the demonstration along with several other members of the party.

According to Dutt, the BJP government is looting the citizens of India and earning excise duty on petrol and diesel to the tune of Rs 2,00,000 crore. The party members said similar protests were held in other districts of the state as well.

In Hamirpur, district Congress committee functionaries staged a sit-in at Gandhi Chowk. The demonstration was led by district Congress president Rajendra Jar. Former Women Congress president and former MLA Anita Verma and block president Suresh Patiala were also present at the agitation. They held placards and posters against the Modi government and the unprecedented price rise.

Commenting on the price rise, Verma said the Centre is not doing anything to bring down the inflation. She said when Narendra Modi was in opposition, he would take to the streets if there was a slight hike in prices.

Congress president of Hamirpur also maintained that during these trying times when the country is already battling economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage reductions and job losses, the unchecked rise in prices of fuel is adding to the woes of the common man.

