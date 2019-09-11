Congress MLA Accused of Misbehaving With Female Air India Staff After Missing Flight

Congress's MLA from Mahasmund assembly in Chhattisgarh, Vinod Chandrakar, was accused of misbehaving a female staff of Air India at Raipur airport on August 7 after he was stopped from boarding the plane as he had reached late.

An initial inquiry report by Air India said that the MLA's boarding card had been taken out in advance at 5.36 pm. " "All the passengers were boarded except five passengers," the report read and further stated that despite repeated announcement the passengers, which included Chandrakar, did not show up till 6.13 pm. The flight had been scheduled to take off at 6.30 pm.

Vinod Chandrakar was stopped from boarding the flight, following which, as per the report, he "started shouting at the voice in public." The report also states that the staff's identity card was grabbed. "The MLA spoke to the station manager with her mobile. Later he refused to hand over her mobile phone," it further stated.

The Congress MLA, however, contested the allegations saying that he knows how to behave with a person. He further alleged to news agency ANI that he had reache the airport well before time at 5.30 pm. "My baggage was checked twice. Due to security checking of my baggage, I reached the final gate at 18:05 hrs," he was quoted by ANI as saying. He also further alleged that it was the airport staff who had shouted at him.

Air India is said to be conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident.

