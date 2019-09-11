Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Congress MLA Accused of Misbehaving With Female Air India Staff After Missing Flight

Congress's MLA from Mahasmund assembly in Chhattisgarh, Vinod Chandrakar, was stopped from boarding the flight following which he reportedly created a ruckus and even grabbed the airport staff's identity card.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress MLA Accused of Misbehaving With Female Air India Staff After Missing Flight
Image for Representation
Loading...

Congress's MLA from Mahasmund assembly in Chhattisgarh, Vinod Chandrakar, was accused of misbehaving a female staff of Air India at Raipur airport on August 7 after he was stopped from boarding the plane as he had reached late.

An initial inquiry report by Air India said that the MLA's boarding card had been taken out in advance at 5.36 pm. " "All the passengers were boarded except five passengers," the report read and further stated that despite repeated announcement the passengers, which included Chandrakar, did not show up till 6.13 pm. The flight had been scheduled to take off at 6.30 pm.

Vinod Chandrakar was stopped from boarding the flight, following which, as per the report, he "started shouting at the voice in public." The report also states that the staff's identity card was grabbed. "The MLA spoke to the station manager with her mobile. Later he refused to hand over her mobile phone," it further stated.

The Congress MLA, however, contested the allegations saying that he knows how to behave with a person. He further alleged to news agency ANI that he had reache the airport well before time at 5.30 pm. "My baggage was checked twice. Due to security checking of my baggage, I reached the final gate at 18:05 hrs," he was quoted by ANI as saying. He also further alleged that it was the airport staff who had shouted at him.

Air India is said to be conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram