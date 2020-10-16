Congress MLA Demands Expulsion of Two Ex-corporators Involved in Bengaluru Riots

Pulikeshinagar Congress MLA Akahnda Srinivasamurthy who lost his house in Bengaluru riots seems to possess different opinion over the Bengaluru police filing charge-sheet against Congress party leaders alleging their involvement.

Obliquely intensifying his attack on his rivals within the party, Srinivasamurthy on Thursday demanded that the Congress party should take immediate steps to expel party leaders who allegedly conspired in arson and looting.

Speaking to reporters here, visibly upset Srinivasamurthy said that he strongly feels that both (former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike Mayor R. Samapath Raj and former Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir) should be expelled from the party as they have been named by the police. "Whoever it is, they should be punished," he said.

He reiterated that his family never indulged in vindictive politics at any given point of time. "I do not know what made my rivals think of killing me and family members. They have burnt down my house. They have even caused enough damage to my brother's house, which is adjacent to my ancestral house," he said.

In response to a question, the legislator added that he would soon meet Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, D. K. Shivakumar and I will urge them to expel them.

However, Congress leaders - Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Shivakumar have constantly maintained that the ruling party BJP was conspiring to malign the Congress party leaders. "This is a politically motivated case. This was a clear case of intelligence failure and not Congress leaders conspiring against each other," they have maintained since August 11, when Bengaluru riots took place.

Meanwhile, lashing out at the Congress party, BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel charged that the Congress party neither has capacity to protect this country nor the state and even its party legislator. "Congress party has lost everything. Their own party members are conspiring to torch Dalit MLA and his house. This is happening for the first time," he said.

It may be recalled that on August 11, Srinivasamurthy's nephew, Naveen Kumar posted an insidious post on his Facebook which resulted in a mob gathering in front of D. J. Halli and K.G. Halli police stations in the city.

Several including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence, apparently triggered by the online post. Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy's residence and a police station at D. J. Halli were among those targeted by the angry mob.

The house of the MLA, who was not at home at the time, was allegedly set on fire by the angry mob. The rioters also torched many police and private vehicles, badly damaged the house and looted the belongings of MLA Murthy and those of his sister.

As many as 421 persons were arrested in this connection, including the Social Democratic Party of India leader Muzammil Pasha.

The National Investigation Agency is also probing in to this and has also arrested the prime accused in the case.