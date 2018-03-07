GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress MLA Displays Stun Grenade Shell in Kerala Assembly, Says It Has 'Expired'

Radhakrishnan, a former Home minister, displayed the grenade during the budget discussion on grants for the home department and claimed that it was the same one used by police to disperse youth Congress agitators in front of the secretariat last week.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
Radhakrishnan took out the stun grenade from a cover and showed it to other legislators and said it was past its expiry date. (Video grab: YouTube)
Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan caused a flutter at the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday by producing a stun grenade which he claimed was used by police to disperse youth Congress protesters.

Radhakrishnan, a former Home minister, displayed the grenade during the budget discussion on grants for the home department and claimed that it was the same one used by police to disperse youth Congress agitators in front of the secretariat last week.

After attacking the CPI-M-led LDF government's police policy, Radhakrishnan took out the stun grenade from a cover and showed it to other legislators and said it was past its expiry date.

"It is with these kind of arms, the government is facing youth congress agitators," he said.

Seizing on the matter, senior CPI-M MLA S Sharma raised a point of order and said bringing arms to the House was not in order.

A senior legislator like Radhakrishnan should not have come with such a material, he said.

Intervening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked Radhakrishnan to place the grenade on the table of the House following which the legislator handed it over to the Speaker.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
