Congress MLA From MP Succumbs to Covid-19; Not Given Proper Treatment, Alleges Kamal Nath

First time Congress MLA- Govardhan Dangi from Biaora constituency of Madhya Pradesh succumbed to the novel coronavirus while undergoing treatment in Medanta hospital, Gurugram on Tuesday.

Dangi was infected by Covid-19 three weeks ago and after being treated at local Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal, he was shifted to Medanta.

Following Dangi’s sudden demise, leaders from various parties extended their condolences.

“I learnt about the demise of Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi, I urge the almighty to bless his soul,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath alleged that Dangi wasn’t given proper treatment in Bhopal and he was rushed to Medanta Hospital where several attempts were made to save him. “He was a man of simplicity and humility and such leaders are rare in present-day politics, may his soul rest in peace,” Nath added.

With Dangi’s demise, another seat has fallen vacant in the MP assembly and now 28 assembly by-polls are necessitated.

Dangi was not the only lawmaker to be infected by the virus in the state, scores of leaders of both the BJP and Congress including several ministers have already contracted the virus.