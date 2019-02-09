Cong MLA Pens Letter Against 'Unjust' NSA Move, Demands SIT and Transfer of Collector in MP Cow Slaughter Case

A Congress MLA on Friday sent a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath demanding the setting up of an SIT and transfer of the Khandwa district collector for invoking National Security Act (NSA) on three persons accused of cow slaughter.Bhopal Central MLA Arif Masood, in his letter termed the NSA move as "one-sided", adding that the kin of the three accused had met him and had alleged that the collector had not heard their side.Demanding for a constitution of a special investigation team to probe the case in order to have a "fair" probe, Masood said, “Cow slaughter is "shameful" but the collector's move to invoke the stringent NSA was unjustified.”Not just Masood, senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and former union Finance minister P Chidambaram have also questioned the move to invoke NSA on cow slaughter.Earlier, the authorities had slapped NSA on three accused, identified as Shakeel, Nadeem and Azam, for allegedly killing a cow at Khandwa, and jailed them. The move was welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party in MP.The Nath government has been trying to peddle its soft Hindtuva approach and has already announced establishment of gaushalas in every village. To execute it, the government is planning to impose a ‘cow cess’ on luxury cars.However, the CM had warned strict action against cow vigilantism making clear that mob lynching or violence on the pretext of cow protection won’t be tolerated.The Congress party has clarified that it does not intend to ‘interfere’ in the functioning of the MP government, saying that the law and order is the domain of the CM and his police.“CM has specified that the innocent will not be persecuted or punished in any manner and nobody who is guilty would be spared," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a communique.Congress party does not see such cases through the prism of religion or caste, he added.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.