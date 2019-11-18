Congress MLA Tanveer Sait Attacked With Knife at Wedding in Mysuru, Undergoes Surgery
As Sait was seated at the function, Pasha attacked him with a knife and tried to escape, when he was caught by the people at the venue and later handed over to the police.
Bengaluru: Congress MLA and former Karnataka Minister Tanveer Sait was attacked by a man, with a knife, at a wedding ceremony in Mysuru late on Sunday night, police said.
Sait, the Narasimharaja constituency MLA, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru, where he underwent a surgery, they said.
The attacker has been identified as Farhaan Pasha, aged about 25 years.
Karnataka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked with a sharp knife by a man, Farhan, during an event y'day in Mysuru. The MLA was admitted to a hospital & the attacker was taken into police custody. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/NH813Fic50— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019
The incident has been caught on video at the event. Pasha is being interrogated, police officials said.
