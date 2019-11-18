Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait Attacked With Knife at Wedding in Mysuru, Undergoes Surgery

As Sait was seated at the function, Pasha attacked him with a knife and tried to escape, when he was caught by the people at the venue and later handed over to the police.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Congress MLA Tanveer Sait Attacked With Knife at Wedding in Mysuru, Undergoes Surgery
File photo of Tanveer Sait

Bengaluru: Congress MLA and former Karnataka Minister Tanveer Sait was attacked by a man, with a knife, at a wedding ceremony in Mysuru late on Sunday night, police said.

Sait, the Narasimharaja constituency MLA, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mysuru, where he underwent a surgery, they said.

The attacker has been identified as Farhaan Pasha, aged about 25 years.

As Sait was seated at the function, Pasha attacked him with a knife and tried to escape, when he was caught by the people at the venue and later handed over to the police.

The incident has been caught on video at the event. Pasha is being interrogated, police officials said.

