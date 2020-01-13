Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan Detained for Protesting Against BJP MLA’s 'Provocative’ Remarks

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan was taken into police custody on Monday when he staged a protest against 'provocative statements' made by BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy.

Khan was detained and taken to the Kudhatini Police Station on the Bellari-Hubbali Road, before he and his followers could reach Bellari MLA Somshekar Reddy's home. An FIR was filed against Reddy when he issued a warning against the minority community during a PRO-CAA rally on January 3.

In his speech, Reddy had said, “We are 80 per cent and you are just 17 per cent. Imagine what will happen to you if we turn against you. This is my warning to you (CAA protesters), only 5 per cent are here (at the event). If you create more trouble, if 100 per cent of us come, what will happen to you?”

Last week, a delegation of Congress leaders led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted a memorandum against the MLA at the state Director General of Police office in Bengaluru and demanded that Reddy be booked for 'sedition'.

Zameer Ahmed Khan was participating in a protest against inaction by the government despite an FIR. In a series of tweets, Khan slammed the government for curbing his 'right to dissent'. He also demanded Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's resignation.

“Not acting against Somashekar Reddy has exposed a 'General Dyer' in both @BSYBJP & @narendramodi. Attack on JNU, Golibar in Mangaluru, UP, Hyd & other places indicate the possibility of Jallianwala Bagh massacre like incident under @narendramodi & @AmitShah,” Khan tweeted.

Refusing to comment on the issue, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the law would take its own course. "I have spoken with the SP in Bellari, have asked him to maintain law and order.

