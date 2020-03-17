Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Congress MLAs Camping in Jaipur Resort May Get Coronavirus: Gujarat Deputy CM

Speaking in the Gujarat Assembly, Nitin Patel said the Rajasthan government would be held responsible if anything happens to the encamped Congress legislators.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress MLAs Camping in Jaipur Resort May Get Coronavirus: Gujarat Deputy CM
A file photo of Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. (Twitter: @Nitinbhai_Patel)

BJP leaders including Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Tuesday took digs at Congress MLAs who are camping in Jaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha election, saying they may catch the coronavirus there.

Another BJP MLA even said they should be quarantined for 14 days when they return to vote in the election on March

26.

Rajasthan government would be responsible if anything happens to Congress legislator, Patel said, speaking in the

Assembly.

Congress MLAs staged a walkout on Monday after the Speaker refused to accept their demand to postpone the ongoing

Budget session. Later they flew to Jaipur to join other MLAs who are staying at a resort in Jaipur.

The opposition party has moved its MLAs out of Gujarat to prevent attempts of horse-trading ahead of the election.

"We brought back people from (coronavirus-hit) China, Iran. But they (Congress MLAs) went from a safe place to a place where coronavirus exists," Patel said.

Gujarat does not have a single confirmed coronavirus case yet while Rajasthan has reported a case.

"The Rajasthan government will be responsible if anything happens to them," Patel, who also holds the health portfolio added.

The Congress MLAs should be tested for the virus at the Rajasthan-Gujarat border when they return, the deputy chief minister said.

He asked the Speaker to allow health officials to examine them before they enter the Assembly when they arrive

to vote for the Rajya Sabha election as he was also concerned about the health of BJP MLAs, Patel said.

"They are respected MLAs, Leader of Opposition, party (state Congress) president...It is my responsibility to ensure their good health. If you permit, we will dispatch a team of doctors (to Jaipur)," he quipped.

The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday discussed proposals for the urban development and general administration departments in Congress MLAs' absence.

BJP legislator Purnesh Modi too quipped that Congress MLAs may contract coronavirus infection while in Jaipur.

"From Gujarat, which has not reported any positive case of coronavirus, Congress MLAs have moved to Jaipur which

has reported a positive case," he said.

"When they return to Gujarat, they should be quarantined for 14 days...They should be barred from voting

on March 26," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram