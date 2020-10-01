INDIA

Congress MP Ahmed Patel Tests Positive for Covid-19, Urges Those in Contact with Him to Get Tested

File photo of Ahmed Patel

"I have tested positive for Covid19," Patel said on his Twitter account. "I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self-isolate."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Thursday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Patel becomes the latest politician to have tested positive, with high-profile names such as Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah having tested positive earlier.

The Congress leader was recently seen in the concluded Parliament session where he was seen opposing the farm Bills in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu had also tested positive.

The country's Covid-19 tally has crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday with a spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 63,12,585 including 9,40,705 active cases while 52,73,202 have been cured.

