Congress MP Attends YSR Memorial Meeting Despite Party Orders Against It

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Thursday attended the YSR memorial meeting on the 12th death anniversary of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The memorial meeting was organised in Hyderabad, and the Congress MP attended it, despite the party orders against doing so.

The memorial was organised at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) by the late YSR’s wife, Vijayamma and daughter Y.S. Sharmila. The Congress MP said he was not aware of his party’s decision and had already committed to Vijayamma that he would attend the memorial.

At the memorial, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy hailed the late leader and underlined Arogyasri, Muslim reservations and irrigation projects as some of his unforgettable contributions to the Telugu people. He also highlighted that Telangana was the biggest beneficiary of the irrigation projects launched by YSR during his time. He also brandished himself as a proud YSR disciple.

Nobody from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) or Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) attended the memorial meeting. Several YSRCP and TRS leaders took inspiration from YSR for their careers, but political compulsions restrained them from making it to the event.

Among the ones at the memorial were YSR’s close friend and former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramchander Rao, former minister Raghuveera Reddy and former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar.

From the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy, former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud and former GHMC Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy attended the memorial meet.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, who chose not to attend the memorial, paid tribute to YSR. He, along with senior party leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mohd Shabbir Ali, and KVP Ramchander Rao remembered the late chief minister for his contribution, reported The Hindu. The state Congress chief said that YSR always desired to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, and he would continue to strive for the same.

