Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Congress MP From Kerala Demands Fiscal Incentive to Deal with Coronavirus

Three Keralite students from Wuhan University have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has so far claimed 490 lives in China.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress MP From Kerala Demands Fiscal Incentive to Deal with Coronavirus
A worker sets up beds at the Hongshan Stadium to convert it into a makeshift hospital following an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: A Congress member from Kerala on Wednesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government announce a special incentive for the state where three cases of coronavirus have been detected.

During Zero Hour, Ramya Haridas (INC) said although the Kerala government is taking preventive steps, there is a need for more vigilance.

"It need fiscal incentive. I request the central government to announce a special package for the state and also send a full-fledged team," she said.

Dharmabir Singh (BJP) suggested the government double the minimum support price for grains like Jawar, Bajra, and mustard.

There is no need to increase rates for rice and wheat, he said.

Three Keralite students from Wuhan university have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has so far claimed 490 lives in China.

Other than the 3 positive cases from Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts, no fresh cases have been reported, the Kerala government said on Tuesday night.

At least 2,321 people are under observation at home and 100 at isolation wards at various hospitals across the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram