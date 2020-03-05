Congress MP Revanth Reddy Arrested in Hyderabad for Illegal Usage of Drone Camera

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy was arrested by Cyberabad Police on Thursday on charge of illegally using a drone camera. He was taken into custody at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport immediately upon his arrival here from Delhi.

The police have booked the Congress MP and his associates under Sections 184 (obstructing sale of property offered for sale by authority of public servant) and 187 (omission to assist public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After a medical checkup at the Golkonda government hospital, Reddy was produced before the magistrate in Rajendranagar court, where he was remanded in custody for 14 days. He has been to judicial remand at Cherlapally prison.

Three days ago, Reddy had claimed that Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) working President KT Rama Rao had illegally constructed a farmhouse at Janwada spread over 25 acres. Reddy had also exhibited the photographs of the farmhouse shot on a drone camera.

