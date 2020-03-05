Congress MP Revanth Reddy Arrested in Hyderabad for Illegal Usage of Drone Camera
Reddy had earlier claimed that TRS working chief KT Rama Rao had illegally constructed a farmhouse at Janwada spread over 25 acres. He had also exhibited the photographs of the farmhouse shot on a drone camera.
File photo of Revanth Reddy. (Facebook).
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy was arrested by Cyberabad Police on Thursday on charge of illegally using a drone camera. He was taken into custody at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport immediately upon his arrival here from Delhi.
The police have booked the Congress MP and his associates under Sections 184 (obstructing sale of property offered for sale by authority of public servant) and 187 (omission to assist public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
After a medical checkup at the Golkonda government hospital, Reddy was produced before the magistrate in Rajendranagar court, where he was remanded in custody for 14 days. He has been to judicial remand at Cherlapally prison.
Three days ago, Reddy had claimed that Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) working President KT Rama Rao had illegally constructed a farmhouse at Janwada spread over 25 acres. Reddy had also exhibited the photographs of the farmhouse shot on a drone camera.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Sneak Peek Into Alia Bhatt's Phone Reveals Her Wallpaper is a Romantic Photo with Ranbir Kapoor
- Kartik Aaryan Admitted to Hospital, Undergoes Surgery: Report
- Watch: Uber Driver in Kolkata Sings Rendition of Classical 'Bandish' with Woman Passenger
- This Coronavirus Health Insurance Gives You Cover For Just Rs 253 But With Conditions
- How Coronavirus Has Hit Global Sport: Events Affected By COVID-19 Across the World