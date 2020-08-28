INDIA

1-MIN READ

Congress MP Vasanthkumar Battling Covid-19 is 'Critical', Under Intensive Care: Hospital

Representative Image. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

He is being treated currently in the critical care unit by a team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia and his clinical condition continued to remain critical, Dr R K Venkatasalam Director (Medical Services) of Apollo Hospitals said.

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar, battling COVID-19, is critical, the hospital treating him said here on Friday. The 70-year old leader was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here on August 10 with coronavirus infection, it said.

"He is being treated currently in the critical care unit by a team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia and his clinical condition continued to remain critical," Dr R K Venkatasalam Director (Medical Services) of Apollo Hospitals said in a release.

The first time MP from Tamil Nadu, also a two-time MLA, is being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals here.

