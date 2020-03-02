Congress MPs Misbehaved With BJP Women Members in Lok Sabha, Alleges Smriti Irani
BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in the Lower House of Parliament as opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.
New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that Congress MPs in Lok Sabha misbehaved with BJP women members, who have also complained to the Speaker against some opposition party lawmakers.
BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in the Lower House of Parliament as opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
"Congress MPs misbehaved with BJP women MPs in Lok Sabha. I would appeal to the Speaker (Om Birla) to take the strongest possible action against them," Irani told reporters outside Parliament.
"For the past two to three sessions 'goonda' elements of the Congress are disrupting Parliament proceedings," she said, adding that the action of Congress members in Parliament shows the desperation of the Gandhi family.
Earlier Congress MP Ramya Haridas lodged a complaint with Speaker Birla that she was assaulted by a BJP woman MP inside the Lower House and sought immediate action over the matter.
