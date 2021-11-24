Congress Mulling to Run ‘Old Horses’ in Uttarakhand Polls

In the run up to the Uttarakhand elections, the Congress screening committee on Wednesday pondered upon the names which the party plans to field in the crucial polls. The party insiders say Congress will repeat all its 10 sitting MLAs besides the grand old party mulling to give tickets to a couple of its senior leaders.

Most of the veterans were wiped out in the strong Modi wave in 2017 polls. Then Congress retained 11 seats while 57 seats went to BJP in the 70 member state assembly. A party leader privy to the development said several sitting MLAs lost in the last elections including Harish Rawat who lost from both the seats he contested.

“We have several experienced leaders who lost in a close contest. This time they have a strong chance of winning the election. The screening committee has no objection on such names,” a leader said.

The Game Plan

The Congress internal assessment indicates the party could do better particularly in the hilly areas. And in hills, Congress could prefer old leaders. For instance in Pithoragarh, Almora, Gangotri, Devprayag and Tehri constituencies, the party is likely to field former MLAs. The screening committee head Avinash Pande said several factors will be considered before fielding a candidate. “We will consider claims of youth and women leaders. Our idea is to give due representation to all the segments,” said Pandey.

Interestingly, even as Pandey was claiming representation to all, the former Nainital MLA Sarita Arya said she being the prominent woman face of the party should get a ticket from Nainital. She has threatened to ‘take steps’ if denied a ticket.

