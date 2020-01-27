Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to Meet on Monday

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Congress' strategy group will meet at interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Monday to discuss the party strategy in the session.

The party has also called an opposition meet on January 30 to devise joint strategy against the government. The party has taken on the government on the issue of CAA and NPR. The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution against the NPR, which has also been challenged in the courts.

The Congress hopes for more strength in Lok Sabha now with the Shiv Sena joining ranks with the party. While the Sena has taken different position during the CAA debate, the party hopes that that it will help to corner the NDA government on issues of unemployment and economic distress.

The Congress has also lined up several public meetings with former chief Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally against the CAA in Jaipur on January 28 and in his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, on January 30.

