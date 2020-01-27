Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to Meet on Monday

The Congress has also lined up several public meetings with former chief Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally against the CAA in Jaipur on January 28.

IANS

Updated:January 27, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to Meet on Monday
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Congress' strategy group will meet at interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Monday to discuss the party strategy in the session.

The party has also called an opposition meet on January 30 to devise joint strategy against the government. The party has taken on the government on the issue of CAA and NPR. The Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution against the NPR, which has also been challenged in the courts.

The Congress hopes for more strength in Lok Sabha now with the Shiv Sena joining ranks with the party. While the Sena has taken different position during the CAA debate, the party hopes that that it will help to corner the NDA government on issues of unemployment and economic distress.

The Congress has also lined up several public meetings with former chief Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally against the CAA in Jaipur on January 28 and in his parliamentary constituency, Kerala's Wayanad, on January 30.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram