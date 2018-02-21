English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Plans to Push for JPC on PNB Fraud Scam Issue; Left is on Board but Trinamool Rejects the Idea
The JPC too has got a poor track record. There have been eight major JPCs which have been formed since Independence and almost all have had little or no impact.
New Delhi: The opposition is working on a plan to corner the Central government over the PNB bank scam issue. It plans to launch a direct hit at the PM accusing him of hiding facts, not speaking out and being corrupt.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi made a start while campaigning in Shillong, when he attacked the PM directly for being corrupt.
The Congress, in fact, plans to demand a joint parliamentary committee probe (JPC) to turn the heat on the government.
"The Prime Minister is living up to this wonderful image of a great magician who can make thing appear and disappear at the snap of a finger. He has made many things appear and disappear effortlessly. Scamsters like Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi magically disappeared from India and reappeared in foreign lands out of the reach of Indian law. Modiji's magic can even make democracy disappear from India very soon," the Congress president told an election rally at Jowai in poll-bound Meghalaya.
But Congress faces its first hurdle in Trinamool Congress. The TMC has openly rejected the idea saying such moves have not yielded results in the past. While the Left is supporting the Congress it needs the support of major opposition parties like DMK, SP, BSP and NCP.
The JPC too has got a poor track record. There have been eight major JPCs which have been formed since Independence and almost all have had little or no impact. The one on Bofors in 1987 was rejected by the opposition. The ones on 2G Spectrum, VVIP chopper scam, land acquisition too have brought nothing.
The JPCs are set up at the pleasure of the government and are often dominated by the government MPs and hence the purpose of the opposition to corner the government gets defeated.
But Congress hasn’t given up hope. It hopes to do to BJP what it did to it in 2014. It plans to pick on Prime Minister Modi and accuse him of corruption. It could be easier said than done as their opponent is formidable.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
