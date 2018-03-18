Congress Plenary LIVE: There's Unemployment, Farmers are Dying but PM Wants us to Do Yoga, Says Rahul

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Congress only party that can give the youth of this country employment. But the party also has to change its ways to do that job. Some of you present here might not like my saying this, but I will still have to say it. The workers who are sitting here, they will make this change happen. There is a wall standing between those workers of the Congress party and the leaders of the party needs to be brought down. I will make that happen, bring down that wall: Rahul Gandhi
भाजपा एक संगठन की आवाज है जबकि, कांग्रेस एक देश की आवाज है :कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गाँधी #CongressPlenary #ChangeIsNow pic.twitter.com/vc9lGCCNNG— Congress (@INCIndia) March 18, 2018
COMPARES PM MODI, NIRAV MODI, LALIT MODI | Nirav Modi shares the same name as our Prime Minister. He is the biggest fraud of India. Also, Lalit Modi, the most corrupt person of Indian cricket also shares the same with our Prime Minister. All the biggest corrupt people of our country share the same name with our PM Modi. This is very significant: Rahul Gandhi.
ON GAURI LANKESH, KALBURGI | Rahul Gandhi: They tell the Tamils change your beautiful language. They tell people from the North East not to eat what they eat. They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi shut up or you are dead. They tell our farmers to work for nothing. They tell millions of Muslims that you don't belong here.
Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS. Also, gets into some self-criticism, says, “In last few years we did not stand up to the expectation of our people. The people of India felt let down by us. Will India live in lie or will they have courage to face the truth. Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth today.
UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Former Union Minister @AnandSharmaINC met with delegates from the FRELIMO Party of Mozambique at the #CongressPlenary. #ChangeIsNow pic.twitter.com/vAm78b06fY— Congress (@INCIndia) March 18, 2018
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of having "messed up" the economy and mismanaging the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir. At the 84th plenary session of the Congress, Singh described the government's demonetisation move as "ill-considered" and GST as "hastily implemented". "The BJP-led government messed up the Indian economy. The ill-considered demonetisation and hastily implemented GST have destroyed small-scale enterprises," he said. "The government mismanaged the Jammu and Kashmir dispute like never before. The atmosphere in the state has been deteriorating day by day," he said. Singh also dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment about farmers' incomes being doubled. "Modi said farmers' income will be doubled in six years. It is a 'jumla'-type (rhetorical) statement unlikely to be achieved," he said addressing the session. Asserting that the UPA government achieved a "lot" under then Congress president Sonia Gandhi's guidance, Singh exuded confidence that the plenary session would chalk out the future path for the country and the party would play a "historic" role
Earlier in the day, Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at the Reserve Bank of India officials for not being able to count the demonetisation money as yet. He then took the opportunity to advise them. "I would like to tell the RBI officials why don't you go to Hundi collectors in Tirupati? They count money faster than you," said Chidambaram at the Congress plenary session in Delhi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address the session at 4:00pm. The party, in a resolution adopted at its 84th plenary session, accused the NDA government of pursuing a foreign policy "bereft of focus and direction. The resolution, moved by senior party leader Anand Sharma and seconded by party MP Gaurav Gogoi, said the prime minister has pursued a personalised foreign policy and his foreign engagements have been reduced to merely being transactional. "Congress expresses its concern over the conduct of foreign policy in a cavalier manner, which has damaged India's profile globally and undermined national interest," the resolution on foreign policy said.
Today is Day 2 of the two-day plenary session of the Congress party. The 84th Plenary Session of the party is Congress President Rahul Gandhi's first since his elevation to the top slot. The meeting is being attended by the party's top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, its mandarins from across the country and workers.
