Congress Plenary LIVE: There's Unemployment, Farmers are Dying but PM Wants us to Do Yoga, Says Rahul

News18.com | March 18, 2018, 4:35 PM IST
Event Highlights

Speaking at the 84th Congress plenary session, Congress president Rahul Gandhi likens BJP to the arrogant Kauravas in the Mahabharat and said his party, like Pandavas, is designed to fight for the truth. Rahul also calls BJP the voice of an organisation whereas Congress is the voice of the nation. Earlier in the day, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior party leader P Chidambaram took on the Modi government over its growth claims and demonetisation. Yesterday, former party chief Sonia Gandhi had addressed party workers, calling Modi’s pre-poll promises “dramebaazi”.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Mar 18, 2018 4:35 pm (IST)

Four years ago the youth thought we will elect Modi and move ahead in life and develop the country, they pushed Modi's carriage and Modi surged ahead with Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi by his side, leaving the unemployed youth where they were: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 18, 2018 4:32 pm (IST)

We gave tickets to party workers in Gujarat and you can see the results: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 18, 2018 4:32 pm (IST)

The wall that stands between the Congress party leaders and a party workers is seen when a fan drops down from a parachute and gets an election ticket while a hardworking party worker is told that no you don't have the money to get a party ticket: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 18, 2018 4:30 pm (IST)

Congress only party that can give the youth of this country employment. But the party also has to change its ways to do that job. Some of you present here might not like my saying this, but I will still have to say it. The workers who are sitting here, they will make this change happen. There is a wall standing between those workers of the Congress party and the leaders of the party needs to be brought down. I will make that happen, bring down that wall: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 18, 2018 4:28 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP President Amit Shah, says, "They (people) will accept a man accused of murder as the President of the BJP, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress Party because they hold Congress in the highest regard."

Mar 18, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi: RSS defends ideas that forced ambedkar to cut his sister’s hair because others didn’t. Talks about RSS defending those who beat Dalits in Una.

Mar 18, 2018 4:22 pm (IST)
Mar 18, 2018 4:20 pm (IST)

COMPARES PM MODI, NIRAV MODI, LALIT MODI | Nirav Modi shares the same name as our Prime Minister. He is the biggest fraud of India. Also, Lalit Modi, the most corrupt person of Indian cricket also shares the same with our Prime Minister. All the biggest corrupt people of our country share the same name with our PM Modi. This is very significant: Rahul Gandhi.

Mar 18, 2018 4:18 pm (IST)

ON GAURI LANKESH, KALBURGI | Rahul Gandhi: They tell the Tamils change your beautiful language. They tell people from the North East not to eat what they eat. They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi shut up or you are dead. They tell our farmers to work for nothing. They tell millions of Muslims that you don't belong here.

Mar 18, 2018 4:16 pm (IST)

MODI ASKS US TO DO YOGA | Rahul Gandhi: When it’s important for the Prime Minister to speak, he goes silent. We in the Congress are the servants of people. There is no employment, farmers are dying and the PM says let us do Yoga in front of the India Gate.

Mar 18, 2018 4:14 pm (IST)

Everywhere I go I see unemployment. Despite it being the fastest growing economy, every youth I ask, he says he doesn't do anything for a job. Farmers are dying, the youth is unemployed and our PM says, "Chalo, Yoga karte hai": Rahul Gandhi says to thundering a applause.

Mar 18, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS. Also, gets into some self-criticism, says, “In last few years we did not stand up to the expectation of our people. The people of India felt let down by us. Will India live in lie or will they have courage to face the truth. Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth today.

Mar 18, 2018 4:09 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi: BJP and RSS like Kauravs are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for the truth.  India expects much more from the Congress, they won’t ever let us behave like BJP and RSS and we have disappointed the people.

Mar 18, 2018 4:08 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi: Their (RSS) leader, Savarkar wrote a letter, begging the British. 15,000 worker of the Congress died in the freedom struggle. Every state has a list of the number of Congress workers who died in the Independence movement. 

Mar 18, 2018 4:04 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi starts addressing the 84th Congress plenary session in New Delhi. Starts his speech on the second day of the event with an analogy of the Kauravs and the Pandavas.

Mar 18, 2018 3:28 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi brace yourself as in 2019 you will hoist the National flag at Lal Qila, says Navjot Singh Sidhu at Congress Plenary Session in Delhi. 

Mar 18, 2018 3:24 pm (IST)
Mar 18, 2018 3:23 pm (IST)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, accusing it of having "messed up" the economy and mismanaging the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir.  At the 84th plenary session of the Congress, Singh described the government's demonetisation move as "ill-considered" and GST as "hastily implemented".  "The BJP-led government messed up the Indian economy. The ill-considered demonetisation and hastily implemented GST have destroyed small-scale enterprises," he said.  "The  government mismanaged the Jammu and Kashmir dispute like never before. The atmosphere in the state has been deteriorating day by day," he said.  Singh also dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment about farmers' incomes being doubled.  "Modi said farmers' income will be doubled in six years. It is a 'jumla'-type (rhetorical) statement unlikely to be achieved," he said addressing the session.  Asserting that the UPA government achieved a "lot" under then Congress president Sonia Gandhi's guidance, Singh exuded confidence that the plenary session would chalk out the future path for the country and the party would play a "historic" role

Mar 18, 2018 3:21 pm (IST)

Earlier in the day, Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at the Reserve Bank of India officials for not being able to count the demonetisation money as yet. He then took the opportunity to advise them. "I would like to tell the RBI officials why don't you go to Hundi collectors in Tirupati? They count money faster than you," said Chidambaram at the Congress plenary session in Delhi. 

Mar 18, 2018 3:16 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address the session at 4:00pm. The party, in a resolution adopted at its 84th plenary session, accused the NDA government of pursuing a foreign policy "bereft of focus and direction.  The resolution, moved by senior party leader Anand Sharma and seconded by party MP Gaurav Gogoi, said the prime minister has pursued a personalised foreign policy and his foreign engagements have been reduced to merely being transactional. "Congress expresses its concern over the conduct of foreign policy in a cavalier manner, which has damaged India's profile globally and undermined national interest," the resolution on foreign policy said.

Mar 18, 2018 3:13 pm (IST)

Today is Day 2 of the two-day plenary session of the Congress party. The 84th Plenary Session of the party is Congress President Rahul Gandhi's first since his elevation to the top slot. The meeting is being attended by the party's top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, its mandarins from across the country and workers. 

Mar 17, 2018 3:33 pm (IST)

Wherever there is a non-Congress govt, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy & violence there & continuing with their work, braving all of it. It is Congress Party which takes stand against injustice and raises it voice against it: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi

Mar 17, 2018 3:32 pm (IST)

We are exposing fraud & corruption by PM Modi & the people with him, using proof: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi

Mar 17, 2018 3:29 pm (IST)

In last 4 years, this arrogant govt has left no stone unturned to destroy Congress. But Congress has never cowered down and it will never cower down: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi

Mar 17, 2018 3:28 pm (IST)

Under Manmohan Singh's governance economic growth was at its highest, says Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi

Mar 17, 2018 3:23 pm (IST)

You all know how due circumstances I entered the public sphere but when I realized that the party is weakening, keeping in mind sentiments of Congressmen, I entered the political arena, says Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi

Mar 17, 2018 3:23 pm (IST)

40 years back Indira's Ji's stunning victory in Chikmagalur turned around Indian politics, once again our party must give a similar performance, says Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi

Mar 17, 2018 3:23 pm (IST)

Today, only one things matters, how to strengthen the great party with which we have relations which goes back in time, says Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi

Mar 17, 2018 3:22 pm (IST)

The party's victory will be the nation's victory, it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement, says Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi

Mar 17, 2018 3:22 pm (IST)

First of all, I congratulate Rahul Gandhi, he took up this responsibility (of party president) at a very challenging time, says Sonia Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi

