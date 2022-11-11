Congress President Kharge Gifts Laptop to Nanded Boy Aspiring to Be Software Engineer

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday gifted a laptop to Sarvesh Hatne, a school boy from Maharashtra’s Nanded who aspires to be a software engineer.

During the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Thursday, party leader Rahul Gandhi met Sarvesh who said he wishes to be a software engineer, but has never seen a computer.

The boy also told Gandhi that his school did not have a computer.

The Congress leader mentioned his encounter with Sarvesh in his speech at a rally on Thursday evening.

The party later posted a video on social media of Gandhi sitting on the side of a road with Sarvesh and his friend showing them his own tablet and how to use it.

“Congress president Shri@Kharge, in presence of @RahulGandhi handed over a PC to Sarvesh Hatne, a young tech enthusiast and padyatrim. A little gesture from our end to help him discover more,” the party said in a post.

