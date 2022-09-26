Congress President Poll: Tharoor Claims He Has Support of Nehru Family, Majority of Party Workers

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has claimed that he has support of the Nehru family, for the post of the Congress President in upcoming polls of the grand old party.

Tharoor said that a majority of party workers from Kerala, and from the rest of the country support him. He claimed that opposition and resistance from a few quarters is negligible.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP is set to face Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the AICC president polls which will take place on October 17.

“You will see the support I enjoy when I submit my nomination paper. I will be in the fray if I get support from party workers from the majority of the states. So many people from different parts of the country have requested me to be in the fray,” Tharoor told reporters.

Right Foot Forward | Congress Presidential Polls: Farce or Soap Opera

Tharoor has already collected his nomination forms on Saturday, soon after the week-long window for filing of the papers opened.

Tharoor also said that he was interested in fighting the poll but the picture will be clearer only after September 30, the last date for submitting nomination papers.

Last Monday, Tharoor met Sonia Gandhi and expressed his intention to contest the poll. The Congress president conveyed she would stay “neutral” in the elections, according to sources.

Tharoor also refused to comment on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan due to Gehlot choosing to elect in the elections.

The filing of nominations is scheduled for September 27, and the counting of votes will happen on October 19. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here