Congress President Sonia Gandhi Greets Nation on Diwali, Prays for End to Pandemic Gloom

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali, and expressed hope that the festival of lights would end the gloom and distress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the statement issued here, Sonia Gandhi said the 'million lamps illuminating India and our hearts on this festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress being caused to fellow citizens'.

She appealed to the people to adhere to all the pandemic related guidelines and precautions as they celebrate.

Sonia Gandhi also hoped that this festive, joyous and pious occasion will put the nation back on to the path of progress, harmony and prosperity.