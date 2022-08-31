Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Mother Dies in Italy, Funeral Held

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Paola Maino, died on August 27 and her funeral was held on Tuesday.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary of communications, tweeted the news on Wednesday.

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 31, 2022

Sonia Gandhi, along with son Rahul and daughter Priyanka, is abroad at present, though details of their trip had not been disclosed. Rahul and Priyanka have visited their grandmother a number of times over the past few years. In 2020, when Rahul Gandhi faced some criticism over his frequent trips abroad, the party had said he was on a personal visit to Italy to meet “an ailing relative”.

