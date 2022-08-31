CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Mother Dies in Italy, Funeral Held
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 17:23 IST

Delhi, India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Image: AFP/File)

Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino died on August 27, and her funeral was held on Tuesday, tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Paola Maino, died on August 27 and her funeral was held on Tuesday.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary of communications, tweeted the news on Wednesday.

Sonia Gandhi, along with son Rahul and daughter Priyanka, is abroad at present, though details of their trip had not been disclosed. Rahul and Priyanka have visited their grandmother a number of times over the past few years. In 2020, when Rahul Gandhi faced some criticism over his frequent trips abroad, the party had said he was on a personal visit to Italy to meet “an ailing relative”.

first published:August 31, 2022, 17:15 IST
last updated:August 31, 2022, 17:23 IST