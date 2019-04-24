English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Promises Statutory Status to NSA And NSC If Voted to Power
The move comes after the party recently unveiled its agenda for strengthening internal security situation of the country.
Rahul Gandhi said the Nyay scheme will strengthen the economy and give people the purchasing power which would in turn kick start the economy. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: The Congress will provide statutory status to the National Security Council and the office of the National Security Adviser if the party is voted to power, party President Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.
This, he said in a Facebook post, was part of the party's concept of justice for all.
The move comes after the party recently unveiled its agenda for strengthening internal security situation through a report prepared by Lieutenant General (retired) DS Hooda, who led the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strikes when he headed the army's Northern Command.
