Congress Putting All Efforts to Make Sure Rafale Jets Don't Arrive in India: PM Modi at War Memorial Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore into the Congress at the launch of the National War Memorial, saying that the demand for such a thing has been there for decades, but it was his government that started the process in 2014.The Prime Minister also alleged that the Congress is making sure that the Rafale deal is sabotaged."From Bofors to Helicopter deal, all the investigations are pointing to one family, it says a lot, now these people are putting all the efforts to make sure that Rafale aircraft don't arrive in the country," said PM Modi.PM Modi paid tributes to the CRPF jawans kiled in Pulwama and all those men who died in th eline of duty protecting the country."The demand for a National War Memorial has been there for many decades, in the last decade there were one or two attempts but nothing concrete could happen, with the help of your blessing we started the process in 2014," said PM Modi.Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, the memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely-- the 'Amar Chakra, the Veerta Chakra, the 'Tyag Chakra' and the 'Rakshak Chakra' with names of 25,942 soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.It also includes a central obelisk, an eternal flame and six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).There was no national memorial to commemorate the sacrifice of fallen soldiers after independence. The NWM pays tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives defending the nation during India-China war in 1962, Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Srilanka and in the Kargil conflict of 1999.The sanction for the project was issued on December 18, 2015 and actual work on it started in February 2018.