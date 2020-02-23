Take the pledge to vote

Congress Questions Ahead of Donald Trump Visit Non-essential, Says UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

The Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would raise with Trump the easing of H-1B visas, restoration of GSP status and security concerns over the Taliban.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 9:48 PM IST
Congress Questions Ahead of Donald Trump Visit Non-essential, Says UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
File photo of Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (IANS)

Lucknow: Hitting out at the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday alleged that the opposition party does not want a strong India and termed the questions raised by it in connection with US President Donald Trump's visit "non-essential".

The Congress has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would raise with Trump the easing of H-1B visas, restoration of GSP status and security concerns over the Taliban. It asked whether Modi would ensure cheaper oil for India after it stopped buying oil from Iran in view of US sanctions and if Indian steel exports would get a boost when New Delhi commits USD 3 billion in defence purchases.

"The questions raised by Congress ahead of President Trump's visit are non-essential. Congress does not want that India should become strong and hence it is raising questions over India's armed forces and diplomacy," Sharma told reporters in Firozabad.

"Congress should keep in mind that good ties with the US are in India's interest," he said.

Earlier Sunday, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why Prime Minister Modi is "silent" about his government's "India First" police as President Trump talked of "America First".

"Post 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' gala events, Will PM ensure restoration of GSP status," he said about the US ending preferential tariffs for India under Generalised System of Preferences in June last year.

Surjewala said up till 2018, India imported 250 crore ton crude oil/month from Iran on Rupee payment, 90 days credit and doorstep delivery. The Modi government stopped buying cheaper Iran oil as per US sanctions that raised oil prices in India, he alleged.

"As fest continues in Ahmedabad, Will Modiji secure cheaper oil for India," he asked.

Trump is on a two-day visit to India from February 24.

