Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Congress Seeks Probe into HPSC Exam, Claims People Have No Expectation from ML Khattar's Govt

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that 57 people who had cleared the mathematics exam for the posts of assistant professor were seated close to each other.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Seeks Probe into HPSC Exam, Claims People Have No Expectation from ML Khattar's Govt
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday sought an inquiry into the conduct of an exam for the posts of assistant professor by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tagged a media report in a tweet, stating that 57 persons, who had cleared the mathematics exam for the posts, were sitting close to each other.

"Though people of Haryana have no expectation from the Khattar government and the counting for the BJP's farewell has begun, the case should be immediately investigated and the culprits should be punished. The public service examination should be cancelled and conducted again," the Congress leader said.

He accused the Khattar government of playing with youngsters' future, saying it had "created a world record of corruption during examinations".

Twelve candidates, who appeared for the examination, have already complained to the commission in this regard.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram