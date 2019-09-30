Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Congress Sees Red After Permission Denied for March in Support of Jailed Shahjahanpur Law Student

Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who was put under preventive custody, questioned the administration's decision to not grant the party permission for the march, terming it unfortunate.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Sees Red After Permission Denied for March in Support of Jailed Shahjahanpur Law Student
Congress CLP leader Ajay Kumar was arrested from his hotel and taken to the police station. (Image : Twitter)

Lucknow: The Congress on Tuesday termed unfortunate the Uttar Pradesh administration's decision to disallow them from taking out a march from Shahjahanpur in support of the law student who had accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape.

The law student has been in judicial custody after she was denied anticipatory bail in a case over the allegation that she had attempted to extort the rape accused.

After the party was denied permission for the 'padyatra', Congress leader Jitin Prasada was put under preventive custody. Congress Legislative Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu was also placed under arrest and taken to a police station.

Jitin Prasada hit out at the decision and said, "UP is no Kashmir yet today I am in preventive custody for simply wanting to highlight the plight of the Shahjahnpur rape victim. This BJP govt has no qualms in quashing an individual’s fundamental rights!"

In a statement to the media, he also questioned how the march is a "violation of law" and called the local administration's decision unfortunate.

Veteran party leader Digvijaya Singh also questioned the decision and insinuated that there might be a conspiracy in the issue. "Does Swami Chinmayanand have such a sway over Yogi (Adityanath)?"

The 'padyatra' would have started at Shahjahanpur and concluded in Lucknow, covering a distance of about 180 kms.

"The girl is paying the price of raising her voice against a powerful BJP leader. While the former Minister is passing his days in an AC room of a medical institution, the girl is in jail. She needs support and we are with her," Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu had said demanding the survivor's immediate release.

The Congress has also been demanding security for the aggrieved family and a fast-track hearing of the case. Earlier, newly appointed national spokesperson Supriya Srinetra had said that the BJP government had deliberately diluted the case against Chinmayanand.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram