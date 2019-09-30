Congress Sees Red After Permission Denied for March in Support of Jailed Shahjahanpur Law Student

Lucknow: The Congress on Tuesday termed unfortunate the Uttar Pradesh administration's decision to disallow them from taking out a march from Shahjahanpur in support of the law student who had accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape.

The law student has been in judicial custody after she was denied anticipatory bail in a case over the allegation that she had attempted to extort the rape accused.

After the party was denied permission for the 'padyatra', Congress leader Jitin Prasada was put under preventive custody. Congress Legislative Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu was also placed under arrest and taken to a police station.

Jitin Prasada hit out at the decision and said, "UP is no Kashmir yet today I am in preventive custody for simply wanting to highlight the plight of the Shahjahnpur rape victim. This BJP govt has no qualms in quashing an individual’s fundamental rights!"

In a statement to the media, he also questioned how the march is a "violation of law" and called the local administration's decision unfortunate.

UP is no Kashmir yet today I am in preventive custody for simply wanting to highlight the plight of the Shahjahnpur rape victim. This BJP govt has no qualms in quashing an individual’s fundamental rights! pic.twitter.com/vHmVEx5wo6 — Jitin Prasada (@JitinPrasada) September 30, 2019

Veteran party leader Digvijaya Singh also questioned the decision and insinuated that there might be a conspiracy in the issue. "Does Swami Chinmayanand have such a sway over Yogi (Adityanath)?"

कॉंग्रेस पार्टी की महिला कॉंग्रेस की कार्यकर्ताओं और जितिन प्रसाद जी के साथ शाहजहॉंपुर के कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रदर्शन करने से क्यों रोका जा रहा है? क्या स्वामी चिन्मयानंद का योगी जी पर इतना दबाव है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 30, 2019

The 'padyatra' would have started at Shahjahanpur and concluded in Lucknow, covering a distance of about 180 kms.

"The girl is paying the price of raising her voice against a powerful BJP leader. While the former Minister is passing his days in an AC room of a medical institution, the girl is in jail. She needs support and we are with her," Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu had said demanding the survivor's immediate release.

The Congress has also been demanding security for the aggrieved family and a fast-track hearing of the case. Earlier, newly appointed national spokesperson Supriya Srinetra had said that the BJP government had deliberately diluted the case against Chinmayanand.

