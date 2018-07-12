Congress Set to Announce First List of Candidates for Madhya Pradesh Polls by August-End

Drawing criticism of late for slow-paced election preparations, the Congress on Thursday announced that it will release its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh before August 30.The Congress’ state head, Kamal Nath, told reporters that a survey will be conducted to gauge the activities of partymen, within and outside the party, to zero in on the candidates. He also refuted reports that the first list was initially supposed to be out by July 30.The nine-time MLA said that the party would ensure sufficient women and youth representation in its list, but maintained the criteria for ticket distribution would still be winnablity and mass support base of those in the running.Crowned the state unit president in April, Nath has only formed his team in the last two months. Critics said he has failed to mount any formidable campaign against the ruling BJP so far.Congress Campaign Committee chairman, Jyotiradiya Scindia, who visited Chhatarpur on Thursday, claimed that the party would offer 30 percent tickets to the youth.Recently, both BSP and Samajwadi Party announced their field candidates on all 230 assembly seats, sending jitters in the Congress camp as it had hoped to stitch an alliance to dethrone CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after thee terms.Meanwhile, the party has decided not to oppose Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra and will instead follow the route with its own ‘Pol-Khol’ Yatra across the state. CM Shivraj sets out on Jan Ahsirwad Yatra on July 14.