Congress Slams MP Govt over Deployment of Govt Teachers at Liquor Shops

Keeping its assault intact on the BJP-led state government over its liquor policy, Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday alleged that after deploying women at liquor shops, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has now issued an order for deployment of government teachers at these vends.

Former PCC chief Arun Yadav shared a copy of the order on Twitter which mentioned that five non-teaching technical staffers of the Government Polytechnic College in Sagar were being deployed in the operations at liquor shops across the state.

The order also cancelled their summer vacation and asked them to report to their ‘workplaces’ beginning June 11.

Initially, women sold liquor in Madhya Pradesh and now government teachers will be doing the same, alleged Yadav.

The ones who are responsible for shaping-up the future of kids in the state have been given the task of selling liquor, he added.

A BJP spokesperson, contacted by News18, pleaded ignorance about such order. Assistant Commissioner (Excise) Sagar Vandana Pandey could not be reached for comments.

In an order on late Friday evening, Excise commissioner Rajeev Chandra Dubey instructed all district collectors not to deploy any women officers at liquor outlets.

Earlier, Congress leaders had shared pictures of women excise officers posted at liquor shops and slammed the state government for an anti-women move.

MP Women’s Commission chairperson Shobha Oza also termed the government's move shameful and as against dignity of women, and asked the state government to withdraw its decision.

As liquor traders surrendered shops in protest over liquor policy, the excise department took over large numbers of shops in the state and deployed women officers at the outlets.

Liquor traders were demanding licence fee waiver for the lockdown period in the state and surrendered shops after the state government declined to budge. Following this, the excise department took over these shops and handed them out to new traders on short-term duration including a week.

Several women employees, clad in excise department uniforms, were seen posted at liquor shops in Bhopal as well as in other cities across the state when the vends re-opened on Monday, June 8.

Meanwhile, Assistant Excise Commissioner Bhopal SK Dubey refused that women were being deployed at liquor shops. Few sub-inspectors were part of the inspection teams that visited these shops, clarified Dubey.