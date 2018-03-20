In a sudden development, Congress social media head Ramya Divyaspandana’s mother has raised the banner of revolt against the party ahead of the state Assembly election.Ramya’s mother Ranjitha has demanded Assembly ticket for herself from Mandya constituency and a suitable party post for her daughter.She has warned the party that she will contest as an independent if the ticket is not given to her.Speaking to News18 over telephone, Ranjitha said that she wanted to contest in the state Assembly polls."I want to fight from Mandya. I request the Congress high command to give me ticket this time. If they don’t, I’m even ready to try my luck as an independent candidate," said Ranjitha.She said that even after 28 years of service to the party it had not given her anything and she was upset over this.Praising Ramya, she said her daughter was capable of doing much more for the party.“It is true that she heads AICC social media cell in New Delhi. It is an important post. But the people of Mandya don’t understand all that. They will understand only if the party high command gives her an important post in the party, which will help her to do something for the people of Mandya. She should get something much better,” said Ranjitha.When News18 contacted Ramya, seeking a response to her mother’s statements, she declined to comment.There were rumours that Ramya herself was eyeing Mandya seat in the upcoming Assembly polls. But she has denied such reports time and again, calling it a media creation.Ramya’s mother was earlier close to former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, who also hails from Mandya.After Krishna quit the Congress to join the BJP, Ramya and her mother stayed back in the party and the daughter was rewarded with the high profile job of party’s all India social media head.Ramya is also credited with energising the social media engagements of the Congress by taking on the mighty machinery of the ruling BJP at the Centre.The state Congress leaders are maintaining that party president Rahul Gandhi will take a call on the demands made by Ramya’s mother.Ramya had successfully contested in a Lok Sabha by-poll from Mandya in 2013. She lost the 2014 general elections by a slender margin of 5000 votes to JDS candidate CS Puttaraju.Her supporters had blamed party insiders for the defeat.