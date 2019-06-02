English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress's Divya Spandana Leaves Twitter Two Days After Congratulatory Post for Sitharaman
In a post on the social media site, Divya Spandana had extended her wishes to Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first female finance minister since 1970, when Indira Gandhi was in-charge of the portfolio.
File photo of Congress leader Divya Spandana.
New Delhi: Two days after posting a congratulatory tweet for BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana's social media handle disappeared from the micro-blogging site. Her profile page now says, "This account doesn't exist."
