Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Congress's Divya Spandana Leaves Twitter Two Days After Congratulatory Post for Sitharaman

In a post on the social media site, Divya Spandana had extended her wishes to Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first female finance minister since 1970, when Indira Gandhi was in-charge of the portfolio.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress's Divya Spandana Leaves Twitter Two Days After Congratulatory Post for Sitharaman
File photo of Congress leader Divya Spandana.
Loading...
New Delhi: Two days after posting a congratulatory tweet for BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana's social media handle disappeared from the micro-blogging site. Her profile page now says, "This account doesn't exist."

In a post on Twitter, Spandana had extended her wishes to Sitharaman for becoming the first female finance minister since 1970, when Indira Gandhi was in-charge of the portfolio.

Earlier, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had tweeted on Thursday asking the media channels to not place Congress representatives on their shows. However, it is not known yet if Spandana's disappearance from Twitter is a result of the party's month-long ban on the spokespersons appearing on television debates.

Spandana, who has played a major role in improving Congress' improved social media game, had tweeted, "Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 - makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I'm sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes."

While the media wing of Congress remained silent on the issue, Spandana dismissed rumours of her departure from the national party, ANI reported.

Congress, which was routed in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, has asked its members to not participate in television debates for a month.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram