Congress's Divya Spandana Leaves Twitter Two Days After Congratulatory Post for Sitharaman

Two days after posting a congratulatory tweet for BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana's social media handle disappeared from the micro-blogging site. Her profile page now says, "This account doesn't exist."In a post on Twitter, Spandana had extended her wishes to Sitharaman for becoming the first female finance minister since 1970, when Indira Gandhi was in-charge of the portfolio.Earlier, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had tweeted on Thursday asking the media channels to not place Congress representatives on their shows. However, it is not known yet if Spandana's disappearance from Twitter is a result of the party's month-long ban on the spokespersons appearing on television debates.Spandana, who has played a major role in improving Congress' improved social media game, had tweeted, "Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 - makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I'm sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes."While the media wing of Congress remained silent on the issue, Spandana dismissed rumours of her departure from the national party, ANI reported.Congress, which was routed in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, has asked its members to not participate in television debates for a month.